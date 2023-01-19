Blackwood is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, per Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

Blackwood saved 35 of 37 shots in a 5-2 win against Los Angeles in his last start Saturday. He's 6-3-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .895 save percentage in 12 contests. Seattle has the fourth-ranked offense with 3.66 goals per game.