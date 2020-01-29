Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Thursday
Blackwood will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Predators, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.
Blackwood was rock solid in his last appearance Monday against Ottawa, stopping 35 of 38 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout win. The 23-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging an impressive 3.52 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.
