Blackwood will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Predators, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Blackwood was rock solid in his last appearance Monday against Ottawa, stopping 35 of 38 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout win. The 23-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging an impressive 3.52 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.