Blackwood is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has struggled in the month of March, suffering four straight losses while posting an ugly 4.61 GAA and .837 save percentage. The 24-year-old backstop will attempt to snap his six-game losing streak in a highly favorable home matchup with a free-falling Sabres squad that's lost 11 straight games.