Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Snaps four-game losing streak
Blackwood let in two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks on Friday.
After giving up nine goals to the Flames on Tuesday, Blackwood rebounded in a big way in Vancouver. Blackwood improved to 7-8 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Devils wrap up their road trip in Colorado on Sunday, but it's unclear at this time who will start in goal.
