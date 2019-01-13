Blackwood stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

After missing a few games with a minor lower-body injury, Blackwood returned to the ice and picked up right where he'd left off. The rookie now has a 1.85 GAA and .947 save percentage through his first nine NHL outings, and the Devils have little to lose by handing the No. 1 job to Blackwood and letting him run with it.