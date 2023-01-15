Blackwood stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Blackwood was strong in this contest, and the Devils' offense surged in the second period to take control of the game. new Jersey has won its last four games, though this was Blackwood's first contribution to the streak. He's now 6-3-1 with a 2.95 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 12 games this season. Vitek Vanecek is still the No. 1 in goal for the Devils, and he'll likely face the Sharks on Monday.