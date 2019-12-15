Blackwood turned aside 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

A battle between teams in the bottom-third of goals-per-game lived up to its billing, which served Blackwood very well. He was only beat by Alex Goligoski's first-period power-play goal. Blackwood improved to 9-9-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage. With Louis Domingue (lower body) on injured reserve, expect Blackwood to see a large majority of the starts in the near future. He's allowed only 10 goals on 162 shots in December -- the 23-year-old can produce good ratios even if wins will probably be few and far between.