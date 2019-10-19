Play

Blackwood made 25 saves Saturday in a 1-0 victory over the Canucks.

The rookie is gaining momentum. He's won two straight and only allowed two goals in the wins. Blackwood's continued strong play will see him ascending to the starter' throne -- hope you have him stashed. The wins might come against the Rangers and Canucks, two lightweight teams. But Blackwood's talent stand on its own.

