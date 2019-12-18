Blackwood will guard the cage during Wednesday's home matchup with the Ducks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Arizona, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road victory. The 23-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp in a favorable home matchup with an Anaheim team that's only averaging 2.31 goals per game on the road this campaign, 28th in the NHL.