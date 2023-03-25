Blackwood (lower body) will start Saturday's home game against Ottawa, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood, who will play for the first time since Feb. 19, will be backed up by Vitek Vanecek. Akira Schmid will be a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old Blackwood has a record of 8-5-2 this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 17 appearances. The Senators sit 18th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per game.