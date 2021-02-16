Blackwood will start Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was outstanding before the Devils' season paused for more than two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the players. He recorded a .948 save percentage and a 2-0-1 record through three games while averaging 38.3 shots against per contest. The Rangers will take the ice Tuesday without Artemi Panarin, which is a major detriment to an offense that already ranks 27th in the league with 2.38 goals per contest.