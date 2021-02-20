Blackwood will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Blackwood had another strong outing in his last start Thursday against the Bruins, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The 24-year-old netminder will try to pick up a fifth straight win in a home matchup with a struggling Sabres squad that's lost four straight games.