Blackwood will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Sharks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has been unstoppable recently, picking up four straight wins while posting an exceptional 0.98 GAA and .976 save percentage. The 23-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a San Jose club that's 12-14-3 on the road this year.