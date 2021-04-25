Blackwood will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Flyers.

Blackwood was pegged with the loss in Saturday's game against the Penguins, as he allowed three goals on 36 shots. Nevertheless, he'll start for a second straight day, and he'll aim to snap a nine-game losing streak in which he has recorded an .877 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA. The matchup against the Flyers is intriguing, though, as they have won just two of their last seven games while averaging 1.9 goals.