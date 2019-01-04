Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Arizona
Blackwood will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood struggled a bit in his last start, allowing five goals on 40 shots en route to a 5-4 loss Wednesday against the Stars. The 22-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's 7-12-1 at home this season.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Shutout streak ends in Dallas•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Dallas•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Pitches another shutout•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod against Canucks•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: First career shutout against Canes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...