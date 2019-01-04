Blackwood will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood struggled a bit in his last start, allowing five goals on 40 shots en route to a 5-4 loss Wednesday against the Stars. The 22-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's 7-12-1 at home this season.