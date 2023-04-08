Blackwood will guard the road net Saturday against Boston, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has a 10-5-2 record this season with a 3.10 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 20 appearances. In his career against the Bruins, the 26-year-old netminder has gone 6-4-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Bruins rank second in the league this campaign with 3.64 goals per game.