Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Buffalo
Blackwood will patrol the road crease in Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood came into Friday night's game versus the Jets since Cory Schneider was cramping, and he gave up a two-goal lead as he allowed two goals on nine shots, eventually losing in a shootout. He'll have a solid opportunity to bounce back against the Sabres, who scored 2.70 goals per game last year, 23rd in the league.
