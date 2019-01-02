Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Dallas
Blackwood will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Stars, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has been sensational since being recalled by the Devils on Dec. 17, compiling a 3-1-0 record in six appearances while posting a superb 1.25 GAA and .963 save percentage over that span. The rookie netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive shutout in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's 12-5-2 at home this season.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Pitches another shutout•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod against Canucks•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: First career shutout against Canes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets first NHL victory•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Defending road goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...