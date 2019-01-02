Blackwood will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Stars, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has been sensational since being recalled by the Devils on Dec. 17, compiling a 3-1-0 record in six appearances while posting a superb 1.25 GAA and .963 save percentage over that span. The rookie netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive shutout in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's 12-5-2 at home this season.