Blackwood will start in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood relieved Louis Domingue (lower body) in the second period of Friday's 3-1 loss to Colorado, and he was perfect, steering away all 19 shots. The 23-year-old netminder has lost his last four starts, but he's been solid in December with an overall .931 save percentage over five appearances. Blackwood has a tough battle ahead against the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.