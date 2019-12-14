Play

Blackwood will start in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood relieved Louis Domingue (lower body) in the second period of Friday's 3-1 loss to Colorado, and he was perfect, steering away all 19 shots. The 23-year-old netminder has lost his last four starts, but he's been solid in December with an overall .931 save percentage over five appearances. Blackwood has a tough battle ahead against the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.

More News
Our Latest Stories