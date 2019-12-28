Blackwood will guard the goal Sunday against the Senators in Ottawa, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was torched for five goals on 37 shots in his last outing, marking the second time in the last three games he's been beaten five times. Outside of those two bumps, Blackwood has been solid in the crease recently, surrendering two or fewer goals in six of the last eight. He will square off Sunday versus an Ottawa club averaging 3.36 goals per contest in December.