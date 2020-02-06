Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Philadelphia
Blackwood will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood struggled in his last start last Thursday against the Predators, surrendering five goals on 30 shots en route to a tough 6-5 loss. The 23-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a hot Philadelphia team that's 18-4-4 at home this season.
