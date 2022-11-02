Blackwood will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood will play for the first time since Oct. 24. Vitek Vanecek has won three games in a row since Blackwood was pulled in that game versus the Capitals. The Canucks have rebounded from their early struggles this year, so the 25-year-old will need to be sharp to start earning back some playing time.