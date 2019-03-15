Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Vancouver
Blackwood will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game against the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood was awful in his last appearance Tuesday against the Flames, allowing nine goals on 39 shots en route to a brutal 9-4 loss. The 22-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and snap his four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging 2.94 goals per game at home this season, 22nd in the NHL.
