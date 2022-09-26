Blackwood will get the starting nod against the Canadiens on Monday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood had previously been tapped to be the full-time starter for the Devils but with the 25-year-old unable to stay healthy -- he was limited to just 25 appearances last season -- the club went out and got Vitek Vanecek in the offseason. The duo will likely be one of the few true goalie battles around the league during training camp to see who can claim the starting gig for Opening Night.