Blackwood will guard the road goal in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood will end the preseason with consecutive starts, though it's unclear if that's an indication he's ahead of Vitek Vanecek for the starter's role in the regular season. The 25-year-old Blackwood allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's game with the Islanders, so it's also possible he just needs another tune-up before the campaign gets underway Thursday in Philadelphia.