Blackwood will guard the cage during Saturday's matinee matchup with the Bruins.
Blackwood was fantastic in his season debut Thursday against the Bruins, turning aside 35 of 37 shots, but it wasn't enough to pick up his first win of the campaign, as he ultimately fell in the shootout. The 24-year-old backstop will hope to get more goal support from his teammates against the same Boston squad Saturday.
