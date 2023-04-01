Blackwood will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood stopped 25 of 28 shots versus the Senators in his return from a lower-body injury last Saturday. He'll draw a very favorable matchup in this contest, though the Blackhawks are welcoming back Jonathan Toews (illness).
