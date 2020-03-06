Blackwood will patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has played pretty well recently, maintaining a 2.46 GAA and .929 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 0-1-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 23-year-old backstop will look to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Rangers squad that's averaging 3.40 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh most in the NHL.