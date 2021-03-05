Blackwood will guard the cage during Saturday's home game versus the Rangers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Blackwood struggled in his last start Thursday against the Rangers, surrendering four goals on just 15 shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell in the third period of the eventual 6-1 loss. The 24-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and snap his three-game losing streak in a rematch with the same New York squad Saturday.