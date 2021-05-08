Blackwood will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was excellent in his last start Thursday versus the Isles, stopping 32 of 33 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road victory. The 24-year-old netminder will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to six games in a rematch with the same Islanders squad Saturday.