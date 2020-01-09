Blackwood will guard the goal Thursday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While Blackwood's three hours of dental work Wednesday may have prevented him from making a long road trip with the club, a short trip to New York will allow him to make his eighth consecutive start. The second-year netminder hasn't had much luck in his most recent outings, allowing four goals each to the Avalanche and Islanders, and he may have a tough time getting back into the win column Thursday unless the Devils can divert from their 2.25 goals per game on the road.