Blackwood led the Devils onto the ice, indicating he'll start Friday's home game versus the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood posted a 4-5-1 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 10 games in March. He'll look to start off April a bit better against a Capitals team averaging 3.6 goals per game over their last 10 contests.