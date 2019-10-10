Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting versus Oilers
Blackwood will start Thursday's home game against the Oilers.
Blackwood took a seat for the front end of a back-to-back set Wednesday after getting lit up by the Sabres on Saturday. It won't be easy for the second-year netminder to get back on track Thursday against a 3-0-0 Edmonton squad that has tallied 14 goals in that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.