Blackwood will guard the road goal versus the Panthers on Wednesday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Blackwood will get his first start since Nov. 3. He allowed a goal on seven shots Tuesday in a relief appearance versus the Hurricanes. This is a tough assignment for Blackwood, though he'll avoid having to face Aleksander Barkov (lower body), which takes a bit of the bite out of the Panthers' offense.
