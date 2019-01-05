Blackwood (lower body) did not take part in practice and his status for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights remains unclear, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Blackwood exited Friday's game against the Coyotes prematurely due to a lower-body injury and he skipped Saturday's session for what was deemed maintenance. The club will wait until Sunday to determine whether or not Blackwood will be cleared to work as the backup to Keith Kinkaid. If not, the Devils will likely have a netminder from the minors prepared to join them.