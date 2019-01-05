Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Status for Sunday unclear
Blackwood (lower body) did not take part in practice and his status for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights remains unclear, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Blackwood exited Friday's game against the Coyotes prematurely due to a lower-body injury and he skipped Saturday's session for what was deemed maintenance. The club will wait until Sunday to determine whether or not Blackwood will be cleared to work as the backup to Keith Kinkaid. If not, the Devils will likely have a netminder from the minors prepared to join them.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Not returning Friday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Still being examined•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Heads to room with trainers•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Arizona•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Shutout streak ends in Dallas•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Dallas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...