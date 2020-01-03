Blackwood made 29 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

New York struck first with a Brock Nelson tally in the second period, but Blackwood bricked up the net from there. New Jersey has been terrible this season, but Blackwood and the Devils have started to build some momentum. The 23-year-old netminder has gone 4-0-1 in his last five starts, allowing seven total goals in the four wins.