Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stellar against Pens
Blackwood stopped 38 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Although the second-year netminder couldn't record a shutout, allowing his only goal midway through the third period, Blackwood more than earned the win -- the Devils were outshot 26-10 over the final 40 minutes and 11-2 in the third period alone. Blackwood has seized control of the starting job for New Jersey, manning the crease in 10 of the last 12 games while going 6-3-1 over that stretch with a 2.27 GAA and .922 save percentage.
