Blackwood (lower body) is still being evaluated, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood is scheduled to see team doctors Thursday night to determine a timeline for a return. Akira Schmid is slated to be Vitek Vanecek's backup for a second straight game Thursday versus Los Angeles.
