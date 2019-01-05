Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Still being examined
Blackwood (lower body) is questionable to return to Friday's road game against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The promising rookie headed to the locker room after 15:59 in the first period, and his replacement, Keith Kinkaid, has surrendered both goals for New Jersey with the score knotted 2-2 heading into the third frame.
