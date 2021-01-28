Blackwood (COVID-19 protocols) will not be an option against the Flyers on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

With Blackwood still sidelined, the Devils will utilize Scott Wedgewood between the pipes versus Philadelphia will Eric Comrie serves as the backup. Once cleared to return, the 24-year-old Blackwood should retake his spot as the No. 1 for New Jersey and will likely see the bulk of the starts.