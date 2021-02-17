Blackwood turned aside 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The 24-year-old looked sharp in his first game action since Jan. 19, keeping the Devils in the game until they could pull away in the third period. Blackwood remains undefeated in regulation, going 3-0-1 with a stellar 1.92 GAA and .948 save percentage to begin his campaign.
