Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stumbles in relief
Blackwood stopped seven of nine shots, and two of four shootout attempts, in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Jets.
Entrusted with a 4-2 lead after Cory Schneider left the game early in the third period with an as-yet undisclosed injury, Blackwood instead got beaten twice both in regulation and in the shootout. The 22-year-old was very impressive at times in his first NHL action last year, and if Schneider's injury proves to be serious, Blackwood will have a clear opportunity to lock up the No. 1 job in New Jersey with another run of strong play.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Will start Wednesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suiting up Friday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Closes first season on high note•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Named starter for finale•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Back in win column•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.