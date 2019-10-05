Blackwood stopped seven of nine shots, and two of four shootout attempts, in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Jets.

Entrusted with a 4-2 lead after Cory Schneider left the game early in the third period with an as-yet undisclosed injury, Blackwood instead got beaten twice both in regulation and in the shootout. The 22-year-old was very impressive at times in his first NHL action last year, and if Schneider's injury proves to be serious, Blackwood will have a clear opportunity to lock up the No. 1 job in New Jersey with another run of strong play.