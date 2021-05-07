Blackwood made 32 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Blackwood played well against the slumping Islanders, as an Anthony Beauvillier goal in the second period was the only thing that stood between Blackwood and his second shutout of the season. The 24-year-old netminder has been understandably streaky while backstopping a young and often overmatched group of skaters in New Jersey, but Blackwood's finishing the season on a high note, having won his last four starts.