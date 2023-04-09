Blackwood stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Blackwood surrendered two goals on a staggering 22 shots in the first period. The Bruins were limited to 18 shots for the rest of the game, and Blackwood was able to turn those aside, but New Jersey failed to close the gap. If nothing else, this was a step up for the goaltender after he allowed two goals on just six shots in a relief appearance against Winnipeg on Monday. The 26-year-old has a 10-6-2 record, 3.04 GAA and .899 save percentage in 21 outings this season.