Blackwood stopped 29 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Blackwood gave up two goals apiece in the first and second periods, so when the Devils' offense finally woke up with three goals in the third, it was much too little too late. After a strong start to the season, Blackwood has been mired in an extended rut, having gone 1-7-0 in his last eight starts while allowing at least three goals in each. Things have only gotten worse recently, with 21 pucks getting by Blackwood during his active five-game losing streak.