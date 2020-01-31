Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suffers through shinny game
Blackwood made 25 saves in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Predators on Thursday night.
It was more like shinny than a defensive showcase, so neither Blackwood or Pekka Rinne got much support. The Devils aren't very good, so Blackwood is a risk in the net most nights out. Let's just hope his game isn't impacted long term by the poor play around him.
