Blackwood allowed two goals, including one power-play score, on 35 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old played well, but it wasn't enough, as he dropped to 6-5-0 this season. But owners should love Blackwood's other numbers. In the last two games, he has stopped 70 of 74 shots (.946 save percentage) to raise his season save percentage to .928. He owns a 2.35 GAA as well.