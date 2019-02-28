Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suffers tough loss
Blackwood allowed two goals, including one power-play score, on 35 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old played well, but it wasn't enough, as he dropped to 6-5-0 this season. But owners should love Blackwood's other numbers. In the last two games, he has stopped 70 of 74 shots (.946 save percentage) to raise his season save percentage to .928. He owns a 2.35 GAA as well.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Wednesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Promoted following Kinkaid deal•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Sent back to minors•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Break just what doctor ordered•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Get starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Called up from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...