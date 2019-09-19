Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suiting up Friday
Blackwood will patrol the crease for Friday's preseason game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood will get the opportunity to make his mark before the season starts, as he's currently in a competition with Cory Schneider for the top spot on the goaltender depth chart. The 22-year-old started his career off nicely last season, posting a .918 save percentage and 2.61 GAA. It's likely the competition will ensue until the regular season commences Oct. 4.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Closes first season on high note•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Named starter for finale•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Back in win column•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Monday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Flattened by Wings•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.