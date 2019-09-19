Blackwood will patrol the crease for Friday's preseason game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood will get the opportunity to make his mark before the season starts, as he's currently in a competition with Cory Schneider for the top spot on the goaltender depth chart. The 22-year-old started his career off nicely last season, posting a .918 save percentage and 2.61 GAA. It's likely the competition will ensue until the regular season commences Oct. 4.