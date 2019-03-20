Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Surrenders four in loss
Blackwood allowed four goals on 22 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to the Capitals.
Blackwood made some nice saves along the way, but the banged-up Devils were no match for the high-flying Capitals. The 22-year-old will fall to a 2.71 GAA and .915 save percentage behind a 7-9-0 record in 16 starts, and while his future may be bright, his short-term fantasy prospects are quite dim while alternating starts with Cory Schneider behind a replacement-laden lineup.
