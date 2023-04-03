Blackwood turned aside four of six shots in relief in a 6-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Vitek Vanecek got the start, but with the Devils down 4-0, Blackwood came out for the start of the third period. The new goaltender wasn't able to slow down the Jets, but he at least didn't get charged with the loss. Blackwood has a 10-5-2 record, 3.10 GAA and .895 save percentage in 20 outings this season. He won each of his previous three appearances during which he stopped 62 of 70 shots.